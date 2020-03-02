‪Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Sixteen additional charges were filed against the “mule-kicker” suspect after video showed him allegedly kicking in store doors with the back of his legs, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said.

Suspect Robert Shegog, 35, of Bilbro Avenue in Murfreesboro, was charged with four counts each of burglary, theft and vandalism by Detective Brian Gonzales. Shegog was accused in the following store burglaries:

· Sept. 20: R&L Market on New Salem Highway, stole cigarettes and cash valued at $950.

· Sept. 23: Last Stop Market on Lascassas Highway, $1,200 in cigarettes.

· Nov. 3: Last Stop Market on Lascassas Highway, stole $1,500 in cigarettes and $250 cash.

· Nov. 9: Epps Mill Market on Epps Mill Road, stole $65 in cash.

Shegog was a suspect in burglaries in Murfreesboro and Rutherford County and surrounding counties. Shelbyville Police identified him through a vehicle tag.

Murfreesboro Police apprehended him at his home and charged him.

He is being held on bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center while awaiting a hearing Thursday in General Sessions Court.

Additional charges may be pending, Gonzales said.

