OBITUARY: Gail Brenda Davis

Gail Brenda Davis went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 9, 2022.

She was a native of Warren County and has lived most of her life in Rutherford County.

Brenda was the owner and operator of Salt & Pepper Christian Bookstore for more than 35 years. She devoted her life and enjoyed spreading the love and gospel of Jesus Christ. She was a member of Victory Assembly of God where she enjoyed teaching and mentoring youth.

Brenda was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 wonderful years, Thomas L. Davis; parents, RC Bell and Irene Ritchey Bell; brothers, Gwen Bell and Glen Bell.

She is survived by her sons, Timothy Davis, Michael Davis and Jason “JD” (Hollie) Davis; grandchildren, Bailie Davis and Braxton Davis; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home.

A chapel service will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers with Tim Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as active pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com

