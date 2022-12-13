RECOVERED: TBI Truck Stolen From a Home in Murfreesboro

From Murfreesboro Police

UPDATE: 12-13-2022 -The stolen TBI truck was recovered overnight by La Vergne Police.

The Dodge Ram 1500 was abandoned. Some of the bureau-issued equipment was still in the truck. A spare key, state tag, body armor & a deactivated key card are still missing. The investigation continues.

Murfreesboro Police Detectives need help locating a TBI agent’s bureau-issued vehicle that was stolen from a home in Murfreesboro.

The white 2017 Dodge Ram 1500, license plate BBN7222, was taken between the hours of 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 and 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.

There was bureau-issued equipment on board. The pickup has been entered into the National Crime Information (NCIC) database.

If you see the stolen pickup or know who took it, please contact Det. Ray Worden at 629-201-5637.

