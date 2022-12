The Happy Book Stack held its ribbon cutting on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 1411 Mark Allen Lane in Murfreesboro.

The Happy Book Stack buys and sells used books, DVDs, vinyl, video games, and other hobby items.

The Happy Book Stack

1411 Mark Allen Lane

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(931) 842-5418

Facebook