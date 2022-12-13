WEATHER 12-12,2022 Winds and Rain Return

Clark Shelton
Unplug the inflatables and check outdoor decorations as the winds will kick up today and tonight and the rains return after midnight.

Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 51. South southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

