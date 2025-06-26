Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1TailGate Brewery 1 Year Celebration
Saturday, June 28, 1pm – 7pm
TailGate Brewery
210 Stones River Mall Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
This Saturday, June 28, TailGate Brewery is throwing an all-day celebration at the taproom to mark one awesome year! Enjoy Confetti Espresso Martinis, frozen strawberry lemonades, Chicken Caesar Pizzas, and live music and local vendors. Don’t miss it!
2Movies Under The Stars
Saturday, June 28, 8pm – 10pm
Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Summer is here, and that means it’s time for bright days and cozy nights with Movies Under the Stars! Murfreesboro Parks and Rec is excited to present another great lineup, offering free movies on the plaza every Saturday night. This week’s feature is Finding Dory—so grab your friends, bring a blanket, and settle in as the movie begins at sundown!
3Sunset Paddle Boarding
Friday, June 27, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN
Experience the warm colors of a sunset as they dance across the open water! Never tried paddleboarding? You are in luck! This program is great for beginners. Reservations are required. Location will be given via email the day before. Learn more here
4Butterfly Experience at Lucky Ladd Farms
Friday-Saturday June 27-29
Lucky Ladd Farms
4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Enjoy an immersive experience with hundreds of butterflies to observe, interact with, and even feed! Butterfly releases offered daily while supplies last. Learn more here.
5Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival
Saturday, June 28, 3:30 pm – 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena
501 Broadway, Nashville
Get out of the summer heat and enjoy craft brews, food, games and entertainment at the 2025 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival. This event is always guaranteed to be the “coolest” beer festival in town! Each Beer Fest ticket also includes a FREE hockey ticket to a select 2025-26 Nashville Predators home game! Proceeds benefit the Preds Foundation, which supports Middle Tennessee nonprofit groups and programs in the community. Learn more here.
