OBITUARY: Brandy Ann Smith

Brandy Ann Smith, 47, departed this life on June 28, 2025 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro after a lengthy illness.

Brandy was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, but lived most of her life in Middle Tennessee, having lived almost two decades in Columbia. She attended LaVergne High School and Motlow State Community College.

She served over 20 years in customer service, having most recently worked for Call 4 Health.

Missing Brandy are her father, Dewey Robert (Tina) Smith of Columbia; mother, Deborah (William) Seger; siblings Sabrina (Roberto) Mairena of Nashville, Jay (Brandi) Smith of Holladay, Yvonne Smith of Holladay; bonus sister, Virginia (Jeremy) Wallace of Florence, AL; dear childhood friend, Christina Youngblood of Murfreesboro; special friend, Javaris Holt of Columbia; several nieces and nephews.

Brandy was a kind and caring person. She loved her nieces and nephews deeply and delighted in creating special memories for them. She was a dedicated employee and enjoyed assisting her clients and helping to solve their problems. She was devoted to her dogs, Pixie and George.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.