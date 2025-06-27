Weekend Weather 6-27-29-2025 Hot, Humid, Stormy

- Heat and Humidity remain for the weekend
- Strong to Severe Storms possible Saturday and Sunday
- Unsettled pattern remains to start the week
- July 4th is looking pretty dry right now.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 103. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
