Weekend Weather 6-27-29-2025 Hot, Humid, Stormy

Heat and Humidity remain for the weekend

Strong to Severe Storms possible Saturday and Sunday

Unsettled pattern remains to start the week

July 4th is looking pretty dry right now. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 103. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

