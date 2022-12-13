OBITUARY: Joan Crawford Free

Mrs. Joan Crawford Free, age 79, of Smyrna, TN went to be with the Lord Saturday, December 10, 2022.

She was born in Lafayette, IN to the late Joe and Margie Harriman Crawford and raised in Montevallo, AL.

Mrs. Free had a lengthy career in bookkeeping for several businesses as she and her family moved around the southeast. She ended her working life as a realtor in the Bradenton, FL area. Mrs. Free was a godly woman and faithful member of LifePoint Church in Smyrna. She enjoyed being involved in church activities, working in the nursery, and Women in Missions.

Mrs. Free is survived by her children, Joanna McClendon and her husband Tommy, Vicky England and her husband Chris, and Mark Free; she was “Nana” to her grandchildren, LaurenMcClendon, Hannah England, and Hallie England; and sisters, Jerri Henson and Jenny Lou Jeffers.

In addition to her parents, Joe Crawford and Margie Crawford, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Free.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

