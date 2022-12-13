New Fastpace Health Walk-In Clinic Opens in Smyrna

Fastpace Health opened a new walk-in urgent care clinic at 890 Isabella Lane in Smyrna on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. This convenient Fastpace Health location will be open seven days a week with extended weekday and weekend hours for current residents and surrounding Smyrna, communities.

The clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, an on-site lab, COVID-19 testing, and x-ray capabilities. Patients can also take advantage of virtual telehealth for urgent care common ailments as well as medication prescriptions and refills.

To celebrate the grand opening, Fastpace Health has launched an online contest to give away a 50-inch 4K UHD Television on Facebook. Residents can simply visit the Fastpace Health Smyrna, TN Facebook page to enter at http://www.facebook.com/FastPacesmyrnatn.

“Our mission to improve the health of those we serve remains true, and we aim to bring that commitment of providing a comfortable, stress-free, and professional health care experience to Smyrna, TN. Our staff of experienced clinicians will provide comprehensive health services that meet the needs of the community.” And “We have built our name and reputation on our compassionate, reliable, and affordable approach to health care with services that can be scarce in smaller communities.” said Fastpace Health CEO Greg Steil.

Patients need immediate solutions and our safe and convenient Smyrna, TN. The clinic will offer treatment for a wide range of illnesses with walk-in urgent, primary, and preventative health care services. We also offer scheduled services for behavioral, telehealth, and occupational health care needs.”

The Smyrna, TN, location is part of an expanding Fastpace network of clinics established in over 200+ communities across Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Indiana, Alabama, and Louisiana. More information about Fastpace Health is available at www.fastpacehealth.com/location/smyrna.

Location Information:

Fastpace Health

890 Isabella Lane

Smyrna, TN 37167

615-768-8012

Regular Hours of Operation

Monday through Friday – 8 AM to 8 PM

Saturday – 8 AM to 6 PM

Sunday – 1 PM to 5 PM

Website: https://www.fastpacehealth.com/location/smyrna

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/FastPacesmyrnatn

About Fastpace Health: https://www.fastpacehealth.com/about-us/