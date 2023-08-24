OBITUARY: Frances Bronson Blackwelder

Frances Bronson Blackwelder, age 96 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Alive Hospice with her family at her side.

She was born on March 20, 1927, in Jacksonville, Florida, the only child of the late James Brunzos and Gertrude Ann Brunzos (Krepper).

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Chester L. Blackwelder.

Mrs. Blackwelder is survived by her three children: Mark Blackwelder (Janet) of Murfreesboro, Jill Blackwelder Parker (Dan) of College Grove, and Matthew Blackwelder (Danica) of Fort Worth, TX; two grandsons Brent Blackwelder (Michelle) of Franklin and Luke Blackwelder (Savannah) of Murfreesboro; and four great-granddaughters, Juliette, Margot, Lila, and Isabella.

An active and inquisitive woman, Frances pursued many endeavors while raising her family working in higher education, medical office, and professional office administration. After her children were grown, she graduated from the O’More College of Design fulfilling a lifelong dream to enter the interior design profession. She also opened and managed a women’s clothing consignment boutique (Repeat Boutique) in Brentwood in the mid-80s, a somewhat novel business at the time.

Frances and Chester relocated their family often due to Chester’s profession and enjoyed exploring all the places they lived in Florida, Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee. These far-flung locales offered the opportunity for visiting many US destinations. They also enjoyed foreign travel having visited Europe, China, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean

Growing up near the ocean in Jacksonville, her lifelong love of walking on the beach, watching dolphins play, and long boat rides to hidden coves remained with her throughout her life. The lure of the ocean took Frances and Chester in retirement to Ono Island where they built a home on the inland waterway in Orange Beach, AL. They enjoyed their boat, beach combing, and their many friends from all walks of life.

In 2003, they relocated to Murfreesboro, most recently residing at Adams Place where she enjoyed her walks amongst the trees and flowers. Mrs. Blackwelder was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be Friday, September 1, 2023, at 10:00 am followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium next to Chester.

In lieu of flowers, remembrance donations may be made to the Blackwelder Memorial Fund at First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.

