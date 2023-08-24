Carrie Underwood to Open for Guns N’ Roses at Geodis Park on August 26

Carrie Underwood will open for Guns N’ Roses this weekend at Geodis Park in Nashville. The show is on August 26th. Tickets are available here.

Underwood has joined the iconic rock band for a few of the North American dates of their World Tour.

During Guns N’ Roses headlining set in Moncton, New Brunswick, Underwood joined the iconic rock legends for their classic hit “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” and was invited back again to the stage for the night’s final number, the anthemic “Paradise City.”

On social media, Underwood shared, “Just a country girl living out some rockstar dreams…I want to say a HUGE thanks to @gunsnroses for having us out on tour, as well as their amazing fans! I was super nervous playing for another band’s crowd (of a completely different genre, no less) but you all made us feel so welcome!!!”

Here are photos from the first show in Moncton, NB.