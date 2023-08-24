Make Sure Your Fall Plans Include This October Artisanal Fair

Experience the October Market, a biannual artisanal fair situated at Events at East 96, found at 9901 Lascassas Pike in the charming locale of Lascassas, Tennessee.

Mark your calendar to attend on October 14th, from 9 AM to 4 PM. Anticipate a diverse array of offerings: explore over 80 local, small business vendors, delight the kids with a bounce house, and relish breakfast and lunch options from multiple food trucks.

Additionally, a selection of artists will be showcasing their talents in the Toolshed. Adding to the delight, the live performance by 2Country 4Nashville, scheduled from 10 AM to 2 PM, promises to captivate.

Don’t forget to bring your own chair and make it a day to cherish with us!

