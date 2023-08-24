Lipscomb Men’s Basketball Releases 2023-2024 Schedule

NASHVILLE – Lipscomb Men’s Basketball announced its full 2023-2024 slate of games on Thursday. Head coach Lennie Acuff gears up for his fifth season at the helm of the Lipscomb program with a loaded non-conference schedule and always competitive ASUN slate.

The campaign consists of 31 games, including a 16-game ASUN Conference slate and 15 non-conference matchups. The Purple and Gold will host five non-conference games and eight ASUN games in Allen Arena. The non-conference set is highlighted by three games in Montreal, Canada as part of the Northern Classic on Nov. 24-26.

“As we worked throughout the offseason to put together our 2023-24 schedule, it became obvious that our team would be tested at an extremely high level,” said Acuff. “Entering our fifth year at Lipscomb, this is by far the most difficult schedule we have taken on. We will be challenged in November and December with road games at Wichita State (American Conference), Drake (Missouri Valley Conference), Tennessee Tech (OVC), Central Florida (Big 12), Belmont (Missouri Valley), Arkansas (SEC) and Florida State (ACC). We also have the opportunity to play three quality opponents in the Northern Classic in Montreal… Dartmouth (Ivy League), UNC Asheville (Big South) and Western Kentucky (C-USA). Our home non-conference schedule will be highlighted with tough matchups against Alabama A&M (SWAC), Chattanooga (Southern Conference) and Tennessee State (OVC).” Added Acuff.

NON-CONFERENCE

The non-conference slate starts on the road for the second-consecutive season with two big time matchups at Wichita State (Nov. 6) and defending Missouri Valley Champions, Drake (Nov. 8).

Lipscomb returns home for its first home opener on Aug. 11 against Asbury before traveling down the interstate to Tennessee Tech, 2023 OVC runner-up (Nov. 14). The Bisons will have one final tune-up before the Northern Classic on Nov. 18 with a home game against Alabama A&M.

The Bisons will then head north to compete in the Northern Classic that boasts eight participants (Bowling Green, Canisius, UNC Asheville, UMass Lowell, Dartmouth, Western Kentucky and Wofford). The Bisons will take on Dartmouth, Defending Big South Champions UNC Asheville and Western Kentucky from Nov. 24-26.

November’s final game will be Nov. 29 against in-state rival Chattanooga on Lipscomb’s home court. December opens up with a pair of big road games starting with a matchup at UCF (Dec. 2) and this year’s edition of the Battle of the Boulevard on Dec. 6.

The Bisons will host Tennessee State (Dec. 10) and Bryan (Dec. 20) and will be on the road for power five trips against Arkansas (Dec. 16) and Florida State (Dec. 30).

“We realize competing against quality opponents prepares us for ASUN play and that it is necessary as we aim to be at our best against one of the most improved leagues in Division I basketball. Our team and staff look forward to getting preseason workouts started and making every effort to be the best team we can be,” said Acuff.

ASUN CONFERENCE

The Bisons will host eight ASUN games in Allen Arena this season, starting with welcoming Austin Peay on Jan. 13. Lipscomb will then stay at home for two more matchups against Central Arkansas (Jan. 18) and North Alabama (Jan. 20). After a road stint, Lipscomb will be back at home in February for games against Jacksonville (Feb. 3), Queens (Feb. 8) and defending ASUN Champion, Kennesaw State (Feb. 10). The home slate will finish with a Feb. 28 game against Bellarmine and a March 1 matchup against Eastern Kentucky.

In January, the Bisons will be on the road at Eastern Kentucky (Jan. 4), Bellarmine (Jan. 6), FGCU (Jan. 25), Stetson (Jan. 27) and North Florida (Jan. 31). The final three road games of the season are set for Feb. 15th at North Alabama, Feb. 17th at Central Arkansas and Feb. 24th at Austin Peay.

The ASUN Tournament is set for March 4-10 at campus sites.

Source: Lipscomb Sports

