802 Guns Stolen from Vehicles in Nashville for 2023

August 23, 2023 – The Nashville Police Department strongly encourages Nashvillians to lock their automobile doors, secure any valuables—especially guns, and remove the keys.

So far this year, 802 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville, 22 were taken from autos just last week. The total number of guns stolen this year in Davidson County is 1,007, which means that nearly 80% of guns stolen so far in 2023 have been taken from automobiles.

Going hand in hand with vehicle burglaries is vehicle theft. Too many automobiles remain easy targets because keys are left inside or made available to thieves. Just like guns taken from vehicles, these stolen autos are also routinely involved in criminal activities, including carjackings and robberies.

Source: Metro Police

