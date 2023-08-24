OBITUARY: Arthella ‘LaLa’ Rieben

Arthella “LaLa” Rieben, age 26, gained her heavenly wings on Friday, August 18, 2023.

She was born at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

LaLa was a beautiful, kind, funny, young woman who had a fierce love for her family and friends. She was loved and adored by everyone who met her. She was excited to soon begin a new career in the hairstyling industry while also returning to work in early childhood education.

She is survived by her husband of four years, Samuel Christian Rieben; her parents, Victor Lamond and Ethel Mae Hill; brother, Jahmon Hill; mother-in-law, Dena Jones; father-in-law, Tim Rieben; brother-in-law, Jacob Rieben; and many more family and friends.

The family will host a memorial gathering Friday, August 25th, 2023, from 5 pm – 7 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Woodfin Memorial Chapel 615-893-5151 to assist the family with services. www.woodfinchapel.com

