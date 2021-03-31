Duncan McMillan (Mac) Elrod passed away from natural causes at the Rutherford Memory Care Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March 26, 2021, at 2 PM CST.

He was born on November 5, 1928, to Bruce and Mabel Elrod, who preceded him in death. Mac was also preceded by his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Delorece Mingle Elrod; brothers, Perry and Watt Elrod; son-in-law, the Rev. Clark Baker; and two great-grandsons. Survivors include his wife of 8 years, Frances Seale-Elrod; children, Larry Bruce (Klaudia) Elrod, Ronnie Elise (Joni) Elrod, Rowan Elaine Baker, and Darryl Miles (Linda) Elrod; grandchildren, Angela Elrod-Sadler, Michael (Joanie) Elrod, Timothy (Jennifer) Elrod, Krista (Joey) Patterson, Melody Elrod, Scott Elrod, Bennett Elrod, Daniel (Sara) Elrod, Adam (Samantha) Elrod and Kathleen (Braden) Hunsicker; 21 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Mac also enjoyed his relationships with Frances’ children, Kimberly & Brent, as well as their families.

As a young man, Mac worked on his parents’ farm, attended Central High School where he played football, and was a member of the National Guard. He attended Middle Tennessee Teachers College, and then later, the University of Cincinnati where he earned his degree in Industrial Engineering. A member of First Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, Mac was a Christian gentleman who spent his life helping churches get started or grow stronger. A man who loved to work with his hands and build or repair things, he spent twenty-five years of his employed life in the steel fabrication and erection industry. His last seventeen years of employment were spent as the owner and operator of Mingle and Elrod, Inc. Upon retirement, Mac and Delorece spent as much as six months each year traveling to locations as far away as Alaska and Brazil to build churches. His life verse may well have been Ecclesiastes 9:10, “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might.” His thumbs were a testimony to that. His motto for living was “Do what it takes to get the job done.” And he did that wherever he served. Time and space do not allow a full recounting of all that he did for others. It may be sufficient to say that when there was a need, the answer was often, “Call Mac.”

Visitation will be from 12 Noon until 2 PM on Saturday, April 10, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro. A memorial service will follow. There will be a private family burial at Milton Cemetery on Lascassas Pike, Milton. In lieu of flowers, the family knows Mac would request donations be given to First Baptist Church, 200 East Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. The family request that everyone present for the visitation and funeral please wear a mask and practice social distancing as much as possible. www.woodfinchapel.com

