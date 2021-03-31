Eric Steven Knotts, age 30, passed away March 23, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended World Outreach Church.
Eric is survived by his parents, Steven Knotts and Lori Knotts; fiancé, Leah Scott; sons, Sean Michael Knotts, Kaleb Cole Knotts; daughters, Haliey Wells, Carmen McCole Beatty; and sister, Jennifer Gordon.
Visitation with the family will be 12:00-2:00 PM, Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at Evergreen Cemetery with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
