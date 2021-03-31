Mrs. Minnie Roberta Robinson Williams “Aunt Birdie”, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN passed into her heavenly home Sunday, March 28, 2021 with her family around her. She was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late John Will and Sara Emogene Hill Robinson. Mrs. Williams was a homemaker to her family and enjoyed reading and cross word puzzles.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her children, Robert Williams and his wife Debra, Donald Williams and his wife Judy, Jonathan Williams and his wife Becky, Phyllis Williams Baker, Sharon Williams, Suzanna Williams Lenahan; grandchildren, Tina, Rachael, Jennifer, Victoria, Adam, Heather, Jack, John, Ethan, Josh, and Holly; great-grandchildren, Zoe, Honor, William, Lucas, Joseph, Anthony, and Michael; one great-great-grandchild, Jackson; sister, Ellen Farrar; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Williams; sons, George Williams and Ronald Williams; siblings, Roy Robinson, William Robinson, Freeland Robinson, Clyde Robinson, Kathleen Geesley, Ann Stem, and Esther Byrd; and granddaughter, Emily Williams.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will take place Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 6:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial of Mrs. Williams cremated remains will take place Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 12:00noon at Robinson Ridge Cemetery.