Dorothy J. Moody, age 86 of Murfreesboro died Thursday May 20, 2021. She was born in Nashville and was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Robert Eugene Moody who died in 1991, also her parents, Charles King Tawater, Mary Katherine Throneberrry Tawater.

Mrs. Moody was a member of Smyrna First Baptist Church and the last several years at Third Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. During her married life she worked at Nashville Housing Authority, Better Built in Smyrna and Henry Huddleston and Murfreesboro City Schools.

Her faith and family were the most important in her life. She is survived by her children, Sandy Moody and Randy Moody and wife Cindy, grandchildren, Travis Moody, Kelsey Moody Haldeman and husband Max.

She was an only child but was blessed to have sister-in-law that filled that void in her life. Gayle Moody Luck and husband John Luck, Jr.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Stones River Manor. Mrs. Moody had been a resident since October 2016.

Visitation will be 12 Noon till 3:00PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 3:00PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Rev. W.D. Thomason, Steve Hutson, and Mike Gann. Graveside service will be 2:30 Sunday at Woodlawn Memorial Park. www.woodfinchapel.com