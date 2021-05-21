Ellis Eugene ‘Gene” Haddock, age 60 of La Vergne died Wednesday May 19, 2021.

He was a native of Nashville and was the son of, William Eugene “Billy” Haddock and Elaine Gibson Haddock. Mr. Haddock was member of LifePoint Church and was installer sales specialist for O’Reily Auto Parts.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lisa Jones Haddock; children, Madison Haddock, and Shelby Haddock; brother-in-law, Steve Jones and Tricia; nephews, Casey and Cody Jones; sister, Billie Jean Haddock.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 8:00PM Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 11:00AM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Nolensville Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.net