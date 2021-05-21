Mr. Louis “Wayne” Krieg, age 78, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was born in Silex, MO to the late Alvin and Irene Meier Krieg. Mr. Krieg worked as Manager and CEO of several Co-op locations in Galva, IL, Troy, MO, and Dexter, MO. He enjoyed being out in the country and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Mr. Krieg worked on computers in his second career and was a political junkie. He was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church.

Mr. Krieg is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Asher Krieg; children, Carl Krieg and his wife Christie of Centralia, IL and Carmen Lay and her husband Allen of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Caleb Lay and his wife Dana, Aaron Krieg and his fiancée Rachel Langfelder, Dustin Krieg, Kara Quarles and her husband Cody, Jacob Lay, and Lindzie Krieg; great-grandson, Jonathan Krieg; brother, Paul Krieg and his wife Nadine of Troy, MO; and nieces and nephews, Kyle Krieg, Katie Krieg, David Krieg, and Christine Sharp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd Krieg and Danny Krieg.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Northside Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 3:00pm at Northside Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Wayne Krieg, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.