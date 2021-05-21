Wayne Krieg

Mr. Louis “Wayne” Krieg, age 78, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was born in Silex, MO to the late Alvin and Irene Meier Krieg. Mr. Krieg worked as Manager and CEO of several Co-op locations in Galva, IL, Troy, MO, and Dexter, MO. He enjoyed being out in the country and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Mr. Krieg worked on computers in his second career and was a political junkie. He was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church.

Mr. Krieg is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Asher Krieg; children, Carl Krieg and his wife Christie of Centralia, IL and Carmen Lay and her husband Allen of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Caleb Lay and his wife Dana, Aaron Krieg and his fiancée Rachel Langfelder, Dustin Krieg, Kara Quarles and her husband Cody, Jacob Lay, and Lindzie Krieg; great-grandson, Jonathan Krieg; brother, Paul Krieg and his wife Nadine of Troy, MO; and nieces and nephews, Kyle Krieg, Katie Krieg, David Krieg, and Christine Sharp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd Krieg and Danny Krieg.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Northside Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 3:00pm at Northside Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Wayne Krieg, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here