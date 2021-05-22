Becoming an educator or working in any capacity in public education is less a choice and more often expressed as a calling.
This makes the decision to retire bittersweet, and yet the end of another school year brings with it the retirement of more than 100 administrators, teachers, and staff members from throughout Rutherford County Schools.
The following video montage is an opportunity for Rutherford County Schools to recognize this year’s retirees.
