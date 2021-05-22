Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of June 2021. Highlights this month include Fatherhood, Lupin: Part 2, Elite: Season 4, Sex/Life, and many more.
Coming Soon
- Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — NETFLIX FILM
- Jiva! — NETFLIX SERIES
- Ray — NETFLIX SERIES
- Record of Ragnarok — NETFLIX ANIME
- So Not Worth It — NETFLIX SERIES
June 1
- Abduction
- American Outlaws
- Bad Teacher
- Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
- CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Flipped
- Fools Rush In
- Happy Endings: Season 1
- Happy Endings: Season 2
- Happy Endings: Season 3
- I Am Sam
- Love Jones
- Million Dollar Baby
- Ninja Assassin
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
- Stand by Me
- Starsky & Hutch
- Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Streets of Fire
- Swordfish
- The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
- The Best Man
- The Big Lebowski
- The Wedding Guest
- The Wind
- What Women Want
June 2
- 2 Hearts
- Alone: Season 7
- Carnaval — NETFLIX FILM
- Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
June 3
- Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Creator’s File: GOLD — NETFLIX SERIES
- Dancing Queens — NETFLIX FILM
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM
- Summertime: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
June 4
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Feel Good: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Sweet Tooth — NETFLIX SERIES
- Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — NETFLIX FILM
- Xtreme — NETFLIX FILM
June 5
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 7
- Vampire Academy
June 9
- Awake — NETFLIX FILM
- Fresh, Fried & Crispy — NETFLIX SERIES
- L.A.’s Finest: LA’s Finest: Season 2
- Tragic Jungle — NETFLIX FILM
June 10
- A Haunted House 2
- Camellia Sisters
- Locombianos — NETFLIX SERIES
June 11
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Lupin: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Skater Girl — NETFLIX FILM
- Trese — NETFLIX ANIME
- Wish Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY
June 13
- The Devil Below
- Picture a Scientist
June 14
- Elite Short Stories — NETFLIX SERIES
June 15
- FTA
- Unwind Your Mind — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
- Let’s Eat
- Life of Crime
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
- Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Sir! No Sir!
- Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
June 16
- Lowriders
- Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM
June 17
- Black Summer: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Gift: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Katla — NETFLIX SERIES
- Silver Linings Playbook
June 18
- A Family — NETFLIX FILM
- Elite: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fatherhood — NETFLIX FILM
- Jagame Thandhiram — NETFLIX FILM
- The Rational Life — NETFLIX SERIES
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — NETFLIX SERIES
June 19
- Nevertheless — NETFLIX SERIES
June 22
- This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 23
- Good on Paper — NETFLIX FILM
- The House of Flowers: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
- Murder by the Coast — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
June 24
- Godzilla Singular Point — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Naked Director: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Seventh Day
- Sisters on Track — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 25
- The A List: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Ice Road — NETFLIX FILM
- Sex/Life — NETFLIX SERIES
June 26
- Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 28
- Killing Them Softly
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — NETFLIX ANIME
June 29
- StarBeam: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
June 30
- America: The Motion Picture — NETFLIX FILM
- Lying and Stealing
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
