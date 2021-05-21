SMYRNA, Tennessee—The Town of Smyrna is pleased to host a ribbon cutting and grand opening for Freedom Playground. Located adjacent to the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial in Lee Victory Recreation Park, this all-inclusive playground represents a partnership between the Town of Smyrna, Rotary Club of Smyrna, and the Christy-Houston Foundation.
Emcee: Mike Moss, Smyrna Parks and Recreation Director
Remarks:
- Mary Esther Reed, Mayor, Town of Smyrna
- Brad Turner, Commissioner, TN Dept of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
- Anne Davis, Christy-Houston Foundation President
- Representatives from the Rotary Club of Smyrna
Date: Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location:
Lee Victory Recreation Park
110 Sam Ridley Parkway East
Smyrna, TN 37167
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!