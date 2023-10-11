OBITUARY: Doris Marie Sadler

Doris Marie Sadler, age 95 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

She was born in Detroit, MI., and grew up in McEwen, TN.

Mrs. Sadler was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Sadler, parents, Thomas Moody, Myrtie Peeler Moody, and son-in-law, Travis Irwin.

She was a faithful member of Bethlehem Church of Christ. She was a homemaker and had also worked secretarial jobs over the years. She was a loving, and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Sadler is survived by her son, Gary Sadler and wife Sherrie, Daughter; Debbie Irwin; Grandchildren, Bradley Irwin and wife Tracy, Michelle Irwin Tough and husband David, Courtney Sadler, Bethany Irwin Butler and husband Mark; Great-grandchildren, Daniel Irwin, Dylan Tough, Emmy Ruth Butler, Sister; Joan Breedlove.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brian Hayes, and John Temple officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

