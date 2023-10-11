OBITUARY: Jana Rae Keen

Jana Rae Keen, age 78, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

She was born in Sylacauga, AL and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 67 years.

She retired in 2006 after a long career as an LPN in the operating room

Jana was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph White and Jean Thomas Thweatt White; and daughter, Julie Freeman.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Keen; son, Daniel (Amber) Parkhurst; daughter, Amy (John) Wells; brother, John (Connie) White; sister, Paula (Vince) Moran; grandchildren, Rebecca Robinson, Gabrielle Freeman, Sarah Hoyle, Jacob Wells, Emily Wells, Rowan Parkhurst, Ryder Parkhurst, Griffin Parkhurst, Willow Parkhurst; and great-grandchildren, Harper and Bethany.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 13, 2023. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/