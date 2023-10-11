Gaylord Opryland Resort is Hiring for A Country Christmas

Gaylord Opryland Resort is holding two hiring events in October to fill more than 200 seasonal part-and full-time positions for its 40th annual A Country Christmas. In addition, the resort is hiring for part-and full-time positions in other key operational departments.

The seasonal positions, which start at $16 an hour, include Special Events Coordinator, Assistant Special Events Manager, Tour Greeter, Lobby Ambassador, Consider It Done Agent, and Special Event Attendant roles in departments such as retail, box office, the Delta Riverboat Co. and attraction locations. Select seasonal part-time new hires who work the complete season through January 1, 2024, will receive an extra $1 per hour worked.

Job perks include flexible schedules, a free meal each shift, fitness center access, discounts on attraction tickets and hotel rooms, and more.

The hiring events on October 14 and October 21 will be conducted at the resort in the Employment Office located at 2800 Opryland Drive. Campus signed will direct attendees to complimentary applicant parking. Appointments are not required but apply in advance for expedited processing.

GAYLORD OPRYLAND FINAL HIRING FAIRS FOR SEASONAL POSITIONS

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 10am – 6pm CST

Saturday, October 21, 2023, 1pm – 6pm CST

Where: Gaylord Opryland Resort

Employment Office

2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville, TN

For more information on available positions, benefits and to apply online, visit the resort’s hiring website at www.GaylordOprylandHiring.com.