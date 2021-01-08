Donald T. Pearson, age 69 of Murfreesboro died Saturday January 2, 2020. He was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Donald E. Pearson, and Gwendolyn Pearson.

Mr. Pearson was a member of Belle Aire Baptist Church. He was owner of Big Head Caps.

Mr. Pearson is survived wife, Charlotte Pearson; brother, Dr. Sam Pearson MD and wife Alice; sister, Jeanah McClre and husband Guy McClure; sister- in-law; Jeanne G. Fedak and husband Michael.

Visitation will be Saturday 1:00PM until 3:00PM with a Celebration of Life service at 3:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com