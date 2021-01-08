Dorothy Rushing Berg, age 97 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on January 6, 2021. She was born in Murfreesboro to the late William and Myrtle Thornton Rushing. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Karl Berg; son, William G. “Buddy” Phillips; daughter, Sallye M. Barnes; and 6 siblings.

Mrs. Berg is survived by her son, Walter “Bucky” Phillips, Jr. and wife Nora of Murfreesboro; grandsons, William N. Phillips and wife Jennifer of Hermitage, TN and Joshua E. Phillips and wife Bridget of Shelbyville, TN; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.