Leslie Holmes Ellis, Jr, age 84, of Rockvale, TN passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born January 14, 1936 in Paducah, KY to the late Leslie Holmes Ellis Sr. and Gela Furches Ellis.

Holmes is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rose Ellis; children, Lesa Roman (Dennis) of Nashville, TN, Kelli Hredzak (Mark) of Scottsdale, AZ and Angee Alvey (Ron) of Lebanon, OH; grandchildren, Travis Roman, Tanner Roman (Deanna), Luke Roman (Erica), Austin Roman (Whitney), Meredith Jean (Brandon), Tayler Jesensky (Chris), Griffin Berryman, Landin Berryman, Braydin Berryman, Haleigh Webb (Curtis), Kendle Akers (Daniel), and Kyler Alvey; great grandchildren, Haddon and Piper Rose Akers; and a host of other loving family and friends.

He attended Murray State University on a track scholarship (where one of his records stood for over 50 years) and completed his Industrial Arts degree in 1957 and his master’s degree in Education. He then went into teaching and coaching track before enlisting in the Army Reserve, 100th Division, Murray, KY. During the Berlin Crisis he was called to Fort Chaffee, AR where he completed his Airborne Training. Holmes moved to Louisville, KY to begin work with General Electric and to serve as a Major in the 389th Military Intelligence Special Forces (Airborne) where he did undercover work for the Army. Holmes enjoyed a successful career in industrial engineering before beginning his printing business, Ellis Application Corporation.

While it’s no secret that Holmes’ greatest joy was his love for Rose and his family, he may have felt God’s pleasure most deeply while flying his airplanes. Whether flying, fishing, camping, or bow hunting, Holmes enjoyed sharing his deep appreciation for the outdoors with his loved ones. By the time he finished writing his survival manual, Get Lost and Like It, he was ready to pass this knowledge on to his grandchildren, who loved learning how to make campfires, ride four-wheelers, and handle pocketknives.

Holmes will be remembered for his dedicated service to our country and his numerous accolades. Above all, Holmes will be remembered for the love and laughs he shared among family and friends with his fun-loving grin, which always gave way to his signature wink.

The funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Barfield Baptist Church with Bro. Matthew Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Beasley Cemetery under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

