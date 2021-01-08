Carl “George” Hanson, Jr. age 94 of Murfreesboro, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Stones River Manor. He was a native of Memphis and a son of the late Carl G. and Gladys Morrison Hanson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Julia Regen Hanson, brothers, Daniel and Franklin D. Hanson and a son in law Doug Young.

Survivors include a son, Neil Regen Hanson and wife Velma and a daughter, Susan Hanson Young, all of Murfreesboro; a sister, Charlotte Siegwart of Memphis; grandchildren, Julie Clark and husband Jerry, Andrew Young and wife Rebecca, Matthew Young and wife Sarah, Brian Williams and wife Jessie, Jennifer Clunie and husband Graeme, and Brody Hanson; great grandchildren, Catherine and Anna Clark, Reecely and Ellie Young, and Maysen Young, Ally Williams, and Emma, Gavan, and Maggie Clunie; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Hanson was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and Memphis Law School, which is now part of University of Memphis. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church for over 56 years and he retired from State Farm in 1991 as an insurance claims superintendent after 33 years of service. He was a member of the Urban Environmental Commission, an assistant Boy Scout Master of Troop 106, Knights of Columbus Marion Council member, and a regular volunteer for Mitchell Neilson Primary, Northfield Elementary and Barfield Elementary schools. He also served in the United States Army Reserve and received an honorable discharge.

Visitation will be Monday, January 11, 2021 from 9:00am until the time of a Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima with Father John Sims Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Stones River Manor for their care and kindness. Memorials can be made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and School, 1601 North Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. An online guestbook is available for the Hanson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.