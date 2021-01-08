Charles Jeffrey “Jeff” Mullins, age 58, of Murfreesboro, TN, died at his home on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 after an extended illness. A native of Rutherford County, Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Robert and Charlene Dotson Mullins.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 12:00 Noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Jimmy Carver will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his brother, Tim Mullins and his wife Shelley; his sister, Kathy Oxley and her husband Jimmy; nieces, Erin Howland and Abby Mullins; nephews, Charlie Oxley, Jackson Oxley, and Max Oxley; former wife, Kim Harris; along with much loving extended family and friends.

Jeff was a member of Florence Church of Christ. He was a 1980 graduate of Riverdale High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University where he received his bachelor’s degree. He was the owner of J. Mullins Jewelry Store in Murfreesboro. Jeff was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and was a proud member of IBM Ring 252 The Middle Tennessee Magic Club. He loved to perform and do magic.

Kevin Arnold, Mark Wilson, Dale Nichols, Darwin Colston, Frank Becker, and Scott Hughes will serve as a pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Jeff can be made to the Animal Rescue Corps at 1420 Toshiba Drive #300 in Lebanon, TN 37087.

Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

