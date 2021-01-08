Mr. Thurman “Ray” Sparks, age 80, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021. He was born in Irvine, KY to the late J.D. and Lilyrene Neal Sparks. Mr. Sparks proudly served his country in the United States Army. He attended Lee University and UTC. Mr. Sparks worked for Kroger for over 40 years managing stores in Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and Shelbyville. He learned woodworking in high school and continued to use that skill throughout his life making a table and chairs that his family still uses. Mr. Sparks was a faithful member of World Outreach Church.

Mr. Sparks is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna Sparks; sons, Jeffrey Sparks of Hendersonville, TN and Todd Sparks and his wife Melissa of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Avery, Parker, Sophie, and Wiley; siblings, Woody Sparks, Sterling Sparks, Phillip Sparks, Joe Sparks, and Cathalene Puckett; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Edyth Puckett.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 8, 2021 from 10:00am until 11:30am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:30am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission, 639 Lafayette St, Nashville, TN 37203-4226.