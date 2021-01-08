Mr. Bruce Wayne Murray, age 70, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021. He was born in Selma, AL to the late Bruce and Betty Tatum Murray. Bruce proudly served his country in the United States Army. He had numerous careers throughout his life. Bruce has been an air traffic controller, worked at Bridgestone, and driven a school bus. He was a faithful member of World Outreach Church. Bruce enjoyed RV camping, grilling out, fishing, spending time with his family, and woodworking.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 37 years, Norine Murray; children, Elliott Warren Murray of Trinity, FL, Tiffany Michelle Murray Young and her husband Brian of Murfreesboro, and Shane Christopher Murray and his wife Halee of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Christian Risotto, Eli Potts, Taylor Murray, and Emslee Murray; brother, Larry Dale Murray and his wife Judy; and many nieces and nephews, including Cubby Murray and Amanda Dodson.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 10, 2021 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at The Experience Community Church Chapel.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151