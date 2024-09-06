OBITUARY: Donald Ridley Barrett

Donald Ridley Barrett, age 78 of Murfreesboro passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

He was born in Atlanta, GA., and was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Rhonda Seals Barrett; parents, Ralph Barrett, and Betty Franklin Barrett.

Mr. Barret was a veteran of the United States Navy and had worked for Rogers Manufacturing Company. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his son, Jason Barrett and wife Ashton; grandson, Cole Barrett; brothers, Ronnie Barrett, John Barrett, Tim Barrett, Rodney Barrett and wife Michelle; Sisters, Bonnie Salisbury and husband Jerry, and Tina Lillie; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Betty Langford, Chuck Sellers and Toots West Crew; devoted neighbors, Jerry and Debbie.

The family will have a “Celebration of Life” on Sept. 14, 2024, at Williamson Family Farm Event Spaces in Murfreesboro, TN – “Silage Shed” from 4 pm – 7 pm. This is a casual celebration, come share stories and celebrate Donnie at your convenience during the time.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements www.woodfinchapel.com

