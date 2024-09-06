OBITUARY: Teresa Mathis

Teresa Mathis age 51, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Preceded in death by her father Robert Lee Gordon; sister Nancy Leigh Gordon; brother Jerry Lynn Gordon.

Survived by children Amber Nicole Gordon, Katie Thomas, Ricky Gordon, and Brandon (Dominique) Gordon; grandchildren AAliyah Mckinney, Amari McMahon, Bryson Gordon, and Baylee Gordon; mother Annie Gordon.

Teresa worked at Hardee’s as a shift manager for over 25 yrs. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She loved cooking, traveling, and gardening.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 pm Monday, September 9, 2024, and Tuesday, September 10, 2024,11:00am-1:00 pm with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

