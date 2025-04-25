Don’t Miss Williamson Family Farm’s Moonshine Jamboree Next Month

Dust off your banjo, tune up that fiddle, and get ready to pick your heart out—because the Moonshine Jamboree is coming to town!

On Friday, May 2nd, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Williamson Family Farm will transform into a toe-tappin’, string-strummin’ celebration of community and live music. Whether you’re a seasoned bluegrass picker or just love listening to a good ol’ jam, this is the place to be.

The best part? Admission is absolutely free!

This isn’t your typical concert—you are the entertainment. Bring your instrument, find your spot in the band, and enjoy a good old-fashioned bluegrass pickin’ session with fellow music lovers. Not a musician? No problem! Kick back, sip a cold drink, and enjoy the show.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, including moonshine cocktails, beer, seltzers, sodas, and plenty of tasty bites to keep you going all night long.

So come on down to 3250 Wilkinson Pike in Murfreesboro for an unforgettable night of music, laughter, and Southern charm. Whether you’re playing or just swaying, the Moonshine Jamboree is calling your name.

