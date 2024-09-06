OBITUARY: Michael ‘Mike’ Christian Coursey

Michael “Mike” Christian Coursey, age 64, passed away on August 31, 2024 at his residence.

He was born in Cincinnati, OH and has lived in Rutherford County for 3 years with his lovely wife and daughter.

Mike was proud of his German heritage and loved to hunt and fish. Mike served in the United States Army as an infantry man for 20 years which he was very proud of. During his 20 years, he was deployed to the Persian Gulf several times. He was thankful for his lifelong friendships during his time in the military. Mike enjoyed working as maintenance supervisor for 20 years at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, George Edwin Coursey.

He is survived by his mother, Irmgard Wolfram Coursey; wife of over 43 years, Jeanette Hollins Coursey; son, Brian Coursey; daughter, Kelly (William) Groce; sister, Katherine (Bill) Allphin; beloved granddaughter, Isabell Coursey; and nieces, Amy Allphin, Melanie Lawson and Amanda Bell.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

