Walmart to Remodel 24 Stores Across Tennessee in 2025

Walmart is investing in 24 store remodels across Tennessee in 2025 as part of a nationwide effort to enhance the in-store shopping experience. These upgrades are designed to give stores a fresh new look, expand departments and product selections, and improve services like online pickup and pharmacy areas.
Key updates include:
- New Look: Big, bold signage. Exciting new displays to better showcase merchandise.
- More Selection: Expanded departments. New items. More of what customers are looking for.
- Expanding Online Pickup & Delivery: To fulfill the growing number of online customer orders.
- Rethinking Pharmacy: Wider aisles. New private screening room. Privacy checkout areas.
This continues Walmart’s investment in Tennessee, where it has already spent more than $768 million on store upgrades over the past five years.
Remodeled Store Locations in Middle Tennessee Include:
- Ashland City: 1626 Highway 12 S
- Hendersonville: 204 N Anderson Lane
- La Vergne: 5511 Murfreesboro Road
- Murfreesboro:
1153 Fortress Blvd.
2012 Memorial Blvd.
- Smyrna: 570 Enon Springs Road E
- Springfield: 3360 Tom Austin Highway
