Walmart to Remodel 24 Stores Across Tennessee in 2025

Photo: Walmart

Walmart is investing in 24 store remodels across Tennessee in 2025 as part of a nationwide effort to enhance the in-store shopping experience. These upgrades are designed to give stores a fresh new look, expand departments and product selections, and improve services like online pickup and pharmacy areas.

Key updates include:

  • New Look: Big, bold signage. Exciting new displays to better showcase merchandise.
  • More Selection: Expanded departments. New items. More of what customers are looking for.
  • Expanding Online Pickup & Delivery: To fulfill the growing number of online customer orders.
  • Rethinking Pharmacy: Wider aisles. New private screening room. Privacy checkout areas.

This continues Walmart’s investment in Tennessee, where it has already spent more than $768 million on store upgrades over the past five years.

Remodeled Store Locations in Middle Tennessee Include:

  • Ashland City: 1626 Highway 12 S
  • Hendersonville: 204 N Anderson Lane
  • La Vergne: 5511 Murfreesboro Road
  • Murfreesboro:
    1153 Fortress Blvd.
    2012 Memorial Blvd.
  • Smyrna: 570 Enon Springs Road E
  • Springfield: 3360 Tom Austin Highway

