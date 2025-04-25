Walmart to Remodel 24 Stores Across Tennessee in 2025

Walmart is investing in 24 store remodels across Tennessee in 2025 as part of a nationwide effort to enhance the in-store shopping experience. These upgrades are designed to give stores a fresh new look, expand departments and product selections, and improve services like online pickup and pharmacy areas.

Key updates include:

New Look: Big, bold signage. Exciting new displays to better showcase merchandise.

More Selection: Expanded departments. New items. More of what customers are looking for.

Expanding Online Pickup & Delivery: To fulfill the growing number of online customer orders.

Rethinking Pharmacy: Wider aisles. New private screening room. Privacy checkout areas.

This continues Walmart’s investment in Tennessee, where it has already spent more than $768 million on store upgrades over the past five years.

Remodeled Store Locations in Middle Tennessee Include:

Ashland City: 1626 Highway 12 S

Hendersonville: 204 N Anderson Lane

La Vergne: 5511 Murfreesboro Road

Murfreesboro:

1153 Fortress Blvd.

2012 Memorial Blvd.

1153 Fortress Blvd. 2012 Memorial Blvd. Smyrna: 570 Enon Springs Road E

Springfield: 3360 Tom Austin Highway

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email