OBITUARY: Diane Cay Gilley Lowery Brinkley

Diane Cay Gilley Lowery Brinkley, age 71, passed away on February 15, 2023 at Alive Hospice.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Milton Baptist Church.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Gilley and Christine Herrod Gilley; 2nd husband, John Allen Brinkley; son, Robert Lowery, Jr.; brothers, Jerry Gilley, Paul Gilley; and sisters, Juanita Langrell, Mary Jane Ford, Dorothy Simmons and Josephine Abell.

She is survived by daughters, Treasa Harvey Lowery, Tracey Hayes; 1st husband, Robert Lowery; sisters, Lorene Hill, Linda Olive, Libby Caffey, Lois Barrett; grandchildren, Briesi Davis, Abbie Davis, Jonathan Ross Harvey, II, Ashleigh Doney, Jennifer Hayes; great-grandchildren, Hunter Savko, Walker Savko, Nyla Fisch, Riley Harvey, Harrison Doney, Evelyn Doney and Henley Doney; and nephew, Charlie (Jurairat) Edwards.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Monday, February 20, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

