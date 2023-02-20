Depeche Mode to Bring Tour to Nashville

Following the overwhelming reception to their new single “Ghosts Again,” Depeche Mode adds a new fall leg of North American tour dates to the Memento Mori Tour, which will support Memento Mori, their forthcoming studio album due out March 24.

The tour will stop in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, October 19th.

Pre-sales will kick off with a Fan Pre-sale on Tuesday, February 21, with the general public on sale beginning Friday, February 24 at 10am local time. Find tickets here.

Special guests on tour will be Kelly Lee Owens, Stella Rose, and The Dead Language.