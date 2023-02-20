OBITUARY: Martha Marie Underwood Stancliff

Martha Marie Underwood Stancliff, age 97 passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Ms. Stancliff was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Leon Stancliff, her parents, Perry and Ora Underwood, her sister, Jean Underwood Brown and her stepmother, Birdie Underwood.

Ms. Stancliff is survived by her three sons, Donald Stancliff, David Stancliff (Pam), Randall Stancliff, her daughter, Sharon Hood (David), eleven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Marie loved the Lord, her family, and her friends. She was a faithful member of The East Main Church of Christ. She was a wall of support for her husband and took great pride in his preaching, teaching, and writing. Over the years, Marie spent a good portion of her time sewing, crocheting, quilting, and maintaining the shop where she sold her crafts. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home.

A chapel service will also be Tuesday, at 11:00 AM with Wayne Lankford officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as active pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

