OBITUARY: Denise Antoinette Dawson

Denise Antoinette Dawson, age 59 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at her home.

She was born in Corpus Christi, TX and lived most of her life in Tennessee.

Visitation will be from 12 noon until 8:00 PM Friday, and Saturday 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Elder Benny Snoddy and Elder Frank Kirby will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

