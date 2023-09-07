OBITUARY: Addie L. Bain

Addie L. Bain, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at her residence.

She was born in Smithville and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 50 years.

Addie was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Tramel and Lillie M. Davis Tramel; husband, Sammie Bain; and daughter, Danna Rogers.

She is survived by sons, David Bain, Billy Bain; daughters, Crissy (James) Lane, Shirley Hermit; several brothers, sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Friday, September 8, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with David Leon Tramel officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home to help with the cost of the funeral.

