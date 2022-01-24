David Ross Nichols, age 38 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Saturday, January 22, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford hospital.

David was a native of Murfreesboro and a son of Ross Nichols and Rolinda Martin Nichols who survive him.

In addition to his parents, survivors include the mother of his children, Ashley Nichols; children, Landon Ross Nichols and Savannah Alise Nichols; a sister, Brianna Nichols; a brother, Josh Rooker; mother-in-law, Carol Ann Carroll; sister in law, Nikki Gossett (Darryl Stachowiak); niece, Amber Brown (Charlie); nephew, Gunner Gossett; and a host of other loving family and friends.

David worked for Yates Services at Nissan, Smyrna.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 4:00 until 8:00 pm and again Wednesday from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

