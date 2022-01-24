Willie Mai Geasley, age 90, passed away January 20, 2022 at Vivant Health Care of Murfreesboro.

She was born in Williamson County and lived most of her life in Rutherford.

Willie was preceded in death by her parents, McKinnley Martin and Ethel Polk Martin; and husband, Lewis Geasley. She is survived by her son, Chester Geasley; daughters, Helen Thomason, Darnell (Eugene) Smith; brother, Bernice (Faye) Martin; grandchildren, Angela (Jamie) Summers, Amy Smith, Gaylon (Amy) Thomason, April (Phillip) Vinson, Lindsey (Jesse) Smith and Melissa Geasley; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:30 PM, Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Eugene Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.