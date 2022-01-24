Sanford Orville Bryan, age 85, passed away on January 20, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was born in Auburntown and retired after 35 years working at GE as a machine operator. He later was a driver for WWL Logistics at Nissan.

Sanford was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Vera Bryan; wife, Dorothy Belle Bryan; brothers, Albert Bryan, Earl D. Bryan, Hugh B. Bryan; and sister, Wilba Bryan. He is survived by his son, Derrick (Jessica Reed) Bryan; daughter, Lisa (Ed) Lawson; grandchildren, Preston and Rhett Bryan and Erick and Ericka Lawson; and great-granddaughter, Samantha Lawson.

Visitation will be 12:00 until time of chapel service at 3:00 PM, Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Summey from Lascassas Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

