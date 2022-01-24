Josephine Southerland

Josephine J. Southerland, age 80 of LaVergne, Tennessee, died Saturday, January 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Lebanon, Kentucky, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Elisy Jeffries.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, William Southerland: three sons, Mickey Southerland, and Charles Southerland, both of LaVergne and Daniel Southerland and wife Brandi of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Callista Southerland, Harmony Southerland, Haily Southerland, Justin Southerland; a great-grandchild, Amari, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Southerland family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

