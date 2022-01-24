On January 21. 2022, Al Byers was able to see and walk again as he entered Heaven to be with Jesus.

James Alvin Byers was born in Pickens, South Carolina, on March 11, 1928, the oldest son of James Earl and Esther (Cannon) Byers. He graduated from Pickens High School in 1946. After working for Singer Sewing Machine in Pickens he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. Al fought in Korea as a member of the Thunderbirds, the 45th Infantry Division whose motto fittingly is semper anticus—always forward. He was a combat engineer, and his company was tasked building roads and bridges, laying minefields, and constructing barracks and bunkers on both sides of the 38th Parallel. He was promoted several times during his two-year term and ended his military career as a Staff Sergeant.

After his release from military service, Al enrolled at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in 1956 and a Master’s Degree in 1957. Al went to work for the Sword of the Lord, then located in Wheaton, Illinois upon graduation. He had answered an ad that said they were looking for “a college educated man for long term employment.” He worked for the Sword for more than 52 years and looking back said, “I think that qualifies as long term!” In Wheaton Al met and married Marcella Jane O’Dell on May 20, 1961, and they were married for more than 60 years.

As he demonstrated his abilities, in 1961 Al was given responsibility for the finances and management of the daily operations of the Sword of the Lord. In a letter outlining the new duties Al was being assigned, the founder and president of the ministry Dr. John R. Rice wrote, “You can be more valuable to me and to the work than you dream now, and I believe God sent you to us.” In 1963 he coordinated the relocation of the ministry from Wheaton to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, including the sale of the existing headquarters, the purchase of the building at its present location, and the moving of equipment and furnishings. Al represented the ministry in churches and conferences, as well as in the community.

For 45 years Al was a deacon at the Franklin Road Baptist Church, where he was a member since 1972. He was a member of the Rotary Club in Murfreesboro. During this time the ministry of the Sword grew, necessitating the expansion of staff and two building projects, which he oversaw. In 1974 Hyles-Anderson College in Crown Point, Indiana conferred upon Al an honorary Doctor of Literature and Letters degree in recognition of his service. Al served as Vice President and General Manager of the Sword and served as Secretary on the Board of Directors for many years. He worked at the Sword until 2009.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, sister Montez Grant, brother Troy Byers, daughter Rhonda Byers and granddaughter Victoria Byers.

He is survived by his wife Marcella, son Robert and wife Brenda of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, daughter Rebecca Aguilar and husband Jacinto of Columbia, South Carolina, and son Ron Byers and wife Traci of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His favorite hymn was “Count Your Blessings.”

So, amid the conflict, whether great or small

Do not be discouraged, God is over all

Count your many blessings, angels will attend

Help and comfort give you to your journey’s end.

Visitation will be Monday, January 24, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Franklin Road Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 12:00 PM. with Dr. Mike Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Byers family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.